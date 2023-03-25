Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier

Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut out gown that was everything!

For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the cut out gown from Jean Paul Gaultier to perfection that featured blue cut outs on one side and all black on the other. The blue side showed off the Swarm actress’ toned figure as the top draped down her shoulders and the skirt had a thigh high slit. She paired the archive look with black sandals to match the black and blue color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a stud earring in one of her ears and a dangling earring in the other to help the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she rocked her signature locs in an extravagant up ‘do and donned natural makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The entertainer was styled by celebrity stylist Timothy Luke, who shared photos of the trendy look on their Instagram page along with the caption, “TRUST WHAT DA BODY DO @chloebailey in archive @jeanpaulgaultier” and we absolutely have full trust in Chloë Bailey!

Check out the stylish look below.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie