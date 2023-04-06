Pickerington: 8 Year Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Face

According to NBC4i, an eight-year-old boy has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the face on the far east side of Columbus.
At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus police responded to reports of an accidental shooting. Officers arrived at a residence on the 3000 block of Bayspirit Drive, near Pickerington. There they found an eight-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injury.
For the full NBC4 story click here
