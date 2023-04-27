Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey is the quintessential mermaid on the cover of V Magazine. In the issue, she talks about her latest movie role and more.

Pinch us. Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid still feels like a dream, but it’s very real, and her latest cover for V Magazine proves it. The multi-hyphenate star is divine as she floats on the magazine’s cover, clad in designer threads and lavish jewels. Although she is “under the sea,” the songstress’s threads are very much terrestrial with a lace set and aqua blue drapery that are both Fendi. Her accessories consist of a Bulgari bejeweled necklace and bracelet, and her gorgeous locks were gathered into a half-up, half-down ‘do. If there was ever a mermaid standard, Bailey crushed it.

In the article, Bailey talks about her journey from singing to acting. Prior to filming The Little Mermaid, the Chloe X Hale group member wasn’t used to branching outside her comfort zone. But after immersing herself in this huge role, she discovered new truths about herself. “I honestly can say wholeheartedly that when I first started filming, I don’t think I knew my strength completely as an individual, as a young woman venturing out on her own,” revealed the artist. “I remember at the end of filming, I felt like a completely different person.”

To read the full article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Debuts New Box Braids On Instagram

Chloe And Halle Bailey Serve Looks At The Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection Event

Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’

Halle Bailey Is A Mermaid Goddess On The Cover Of ‘V Magazine’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com