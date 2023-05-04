According to NBC4i, an employee at a Reynoldsburg manufacturing plant died Tuesday in an industrial accident, the company confirmed Wednesday.
Employee Mitsavanh “Mits” Boualyvongsane died at the TS Tech plant in the 8400 block of East Broad Street, according to a spokesperson.
TS Tech, which manufactures car seats and other interior auto parts, is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the cause of the accident — but the spokesperson did not detail Wednesday how the accident occurred.
One of Boualyvongsane’s former co-workers, who requested only to be called Bobby, said he was a natural leader, moving up the supervisor ranks.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident
- ‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Opens Up About Her First Sex Scene ‘It was A Challenge, But A Good Challenge’
- Yung Miami And Diddy Linked With Dapper Dan While Visiting Harlem
- Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know
- Halle Bailey Is Magical On The Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine
- Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32
- Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together
- 78-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Third Bank Robbery Attempt [LISTEN]
- HBCU Know Honors Florida Memorial University [LISTEN]
- Jordan Neely’s Subway Chokehold Death Draws Attention To His Mother’s Murder In Similar Fashion
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection