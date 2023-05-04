Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Director, actress, and producer Tasha Smith is set to star in the upcoming Bad Boys 4 film as Martin Lawrence’s wife.

Tasha Smith is known for her feisty roles in movies like Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too? and Jumping the Broom, to name a few. And according to Variety, the multihyphenate star will add Bad Boys 4 to her resume, replacing actress Theresa Randle as Martin Lawrence’s spouse.

When the classic movie Bad Boys hit the scene, the audience fell in love with Randle’s character, Theresa Burnett. With her glowing brown skin and confident demeanor, she served Black girl magic before it was a thing. Although cop life and marriage seemed difficult for the Brunetts to balance, Theresa held it down – all while ensuring her boundaries were upheld.

We are unsure what caused this switch, but Smith is no stranger to playing the wife role in films. She will forever be remembered as the boisterous spouse with the fierce bob hairdo in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? Even though the cast will look slightly different, we are still excited to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence join forces again!

Thoughts on the role change?

Tasha Smith Will Replace Theresa Randle As Martin Lawrence’s Wife In ‘Bad Boys 4’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com