Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was injured after a reported stabbing on the west side of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the stabbing happened at approximately 9:22 p.m. on the 1900 block of Vaughn Street.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the second victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not say what led to the incident.

