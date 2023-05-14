Cbus

21-year-old man killed in Short North shooting

Published on May 14, 2023

According to NBC4i, One man has died after a shooting in the Short North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to a police dispatcher, officers in the area of the 900 block of North High Street responded to a fight just before 2:45 a.m. As the officers approached, they heard gunfire and found 21-year-old Arthur Pickens with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OSU Main Hospital in critical condition.

Pickens was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m., per a police dispatcher. North High Street was closed between East 1st Avenue and East 2nd Avenue.

