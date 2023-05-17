Ohio State no longer demolishing historic Black landmark

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One of the last standing sites of Black central Ohio history has been spared the blow of Ohio State University’s cranes and bulldozers.

After community outcry, Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center has walked back plans to demolish the Henderson House for its new inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the medical center announced Friday. The 19th-century house on Columbus’ East Side, originally owned by former Ohio governor and U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes, was bought by Leon Henderson and turned into a social hub for the Black community.

“Ohio State heard us. They are with us at the table, and not just about this concern over the new hospital and the house,” Julialynne Walker, chair of the Near East Side advisory committee and chair of the Franklin Park Civic Association, said in a press release.

