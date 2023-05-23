Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash About Splitting Bills [WATCH]

Actress Gabrielle Union shuts down criticism about going 50/50 on bills with her husband.

She recently revealed in an interview on Armchair Expert Podcast that she and her multi-millionaire husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade, split the bills half and half. Social media did not seem to approve!

Despite the backlash, Gabrielle sticks by her arrangement. She explains that not only do they each have several households to primarily take care of, but it’s what they want. Her husband has offered to take care of bills in full, to which Gabby has declined.

“I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here,” she writes in an Instagram post, mocking the the backlash.

“We both come from households that step up to help care for children or elderly relatives….Being able to be with someone who meets me halfway and lightens my load gives me peace and support. He’s offered to cover me—trust—but that’s not my ministry.”

She goes on to explain that everyone must do what’s best for their own family.

