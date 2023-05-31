I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested

Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30, has been arrested in Columbus in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 76 that left one man dead.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
U.S. Marshalls, Columbus SWAT and local law enforcement all played a role in the arrest that concluded without incident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to police reports, George Jensen II, 40, was shot and killed while driving to his Akron home after leaving his job in Wadsworth on May 17.
From FOX 8:
Authorities issued a warrant for Kinard’s arrest on Wednesday morning.
Norton police officers, who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, determined Kinard was living in the 1400 block of Livingston Court in Columbus. He was apprehended without incident there by Southern Ohio marshals and Columbus police officers, according to the release.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Bow Wow on Business, the Millennium Tour, Leaving Columbus, and Daughter being his greatest investment
- The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio
- Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022
-
‘Killed’: Lashawn Thompson Autopsy Results Show Inmate ‘Infested’ With Insects Died From Jail Neglect: Lawyers
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash About Splitting Bills [WATCH]
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022