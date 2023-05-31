I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30, has been arrested in Columbus in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 76 that left one man dead.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

U.S. Marshalls, Columbus SWAT and local law enforcement all played a role in the arrest that concluded without incident.

According to police reports, George Jensen II, 40, was shot and killed while driving to his Akron home after leaving his job in Wadsworth on May 17.

From FOX 8:

Authorities issued a warrant for Kinard’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

Norton police officers, who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, determined Kinard was living in the 1400 block of Livingston Court in Columbus. He was apprehended without incident there by Southern Ohio marshals and Columbus police officers, according to the release.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

