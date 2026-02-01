Listen Live
3 Genius Cold-Weather Tips You Need to Try

Outsmart the elements with these practical tips to stay comfortable in frigid temperatures.

Published on February 1, 2026
A big part of the U.S. has been hit with severe winter weather this year, and I’m sure you’ve seen lots of life hacks to handle the cold.

Morning scene in parking lot after a snowfall
Here are a few for those who have cold-weather car issues.

  1. Using hand sanitizer to unfreeze door locks.  In a pinch, hand sanitizer can help thaw frozen locks due to its alcohol content, which melts ice. 
  2. Covering side mirrors with socks overnight.  It might look a little silly, but it works.  Putting socks or small plastic bags over your side mirrors stops frost from forming overnight and saves time scraping in the morning.
  3. Filling a sock with cat litter to stop foggy windows.  Silica-based cat litter draws moisture from the air, which can help keep your windows fog-free from the inside. 

To be fair. I did find two cold-weather car hacks that are popular, but experts say should be avoided.

  1. DO NOT pour boiling water on your frozen windshield. It’s been going around on TikTok, but the extreme temperature shift can shatter your windshield.
  2. DO NOT rub a potato on your windshield to keep your windows from being foggy.  It’s been a viral myth for a while.  The starch might delay ice slightly, but it leaves a sticky film that’s worse to clean than plain ice.

