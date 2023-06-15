Ohio Minimum Wage Not Enough To Rent A Two-Bedroom Apartment

According to a recent report, Ohioans must earn at least $19 per hour in order to afford an average 2-bedroom apartment. Sadly, for those making minimum wage that simply isn’t enough.
The report, conducted by Out of Reach Ohio, states that residents must make at least $19.09 in order to pay for a modest apartment. Minimum wage in this state currently sits at $10.10, a full 70 cents higher than it was a year ago.
From NBC 4:
“The McDonald’s may be paying a little bit more now; the Target may be paying a little bit more now … but those increases are not keeping pace with the rising rent costs that we see month over month,” COHHIO executive Amy Riegel said at a news conference Wednesday.
Of the 10 occupations with the most workers in Ohio, only three – tractor-trailer truck driver, registered nurse and general operations manager – earn a median hourly wage that surpasses the average $19.09 needed to rent a two-bedroom, the report found, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
To read the full NBC 4 report, [click here].
According to the report, homelessness is up 22%, and officials are working with the state in order to increase money spent on affordable housing.
