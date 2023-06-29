Electrical Fire At Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store in NY

NBC News and AP report that the flagship Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan caught fire Thursday morning.
The New York Fire Department received a report of a transformer fire in the basement of the store at 9:38 am. The fire didn’t spread to the store, but about 100 people were evacuated as a precaution.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen, two people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.
The Fifth Avenue store, made famous in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, had reopened in April after an extensive 3-year renovation.
Alfonso Quiroz, a spokesperson for Con Edison, said that there were no reported outages due to the fire. He added that Con Edison crews were working on underground electrical equipment and making repairs.
A rep for Tiffany & Co. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
