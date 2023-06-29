Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Khalifa’s been doing his thing in the rap game for a hot minute now and if we’ve learned anything from the Pittsburgh representative it’s that he likes weed, women and working out.

In his latest visuals to “Swole Life,” Khalifa showcases two of his three interests as he takes to the club with his entourage where he indulges in some of that famous Khalifa Kush while surrounded by a gang of thick young women who don’t mind bouncing their assets for the rap superstar. Wiz living his best life these days.

Meanwhile out on the Left Coast, Tyga, YG and Blxst do some living of their own and in their clip to “West Coast Weekend,” the three men throw a pool party where, you guessed it, a bunch of bikini-clad women turn up from the pool to the driveway where the fancy whips are parked like it’s a car show.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eli Fross, M24, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “SWOLE LIFE”

TYGA, YG & BLXST – “WEST COAST WEEKEND”

ELI FROSS – “ALONE”

M24 – “NEIGHBOURHOOD HERO”

TEKNO – “PEACE OF MIND”

TOMMY LEE SPARTA – “ACTION PACK”

KRAFF – “RUFF C”

PRINCE SWANNY – “NIGHTMARE”

Wiz Khalifa “Swole Life,” Tyga, YG & Blxst “West Coast Weekend” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com