Black Tony is soliciting prayers for a very serious issue! He claims to have received some bad news. After a “hand on the stomach” check, his high school drop-out sister has diagnosed him with ovarian cysts.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Not to be insensitive, but the rest of the cast has some questions because…well…Black Tony is a man! He has no ovaries.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
To catch Black Tony, Kee Kee and Fat Tasha, and more of the crew, be sure to listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays at 5-9a CT/6-10a ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Black Tony’s Hectic Morning: Bad Kids, Stolen Wigs, and Grandma’s New Job [AUDIO]
Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Cleveland Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Ohio State & NFL Linebacker Darron Lee