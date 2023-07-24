UNARMED BLACK MAN ATTACKED BY OHIO POLICE K-9 DOG

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

(Circleville, Ohio) Ohio Police have made national headlines once again after bodycam footage has been released of an officer releasing his K9 on an unarmed black man.

We have been watching this now viral video in horror since it was release by the Ohio State Highway patrol. It shows an unarmed Black man, Jadarrius Rose, 23, was attacked by a police officer’s K-9 as he surrendered to authorities on July 4th.

According to CNN, a report from the highway patrol states that the incident followed a lengthy pursuit as a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector tried to pull over the commercial semi-truck driver after he failed to stop for an inspection for missing a left rear mud flap. The video shows that Rose eventually pulled over and exited the vehicle, with his hands raised. You can clearly hear a state trooper say several times, “Do not release the dog with his hands up.” According to CNN, Circleville K9 Officer R. Speakman deployed his K9 on the suspect.” The K-9 was allowed to attack Rose and pull him to the ground, allegedly biting him as Rose screams to get the dog off of him. The video also shows a female officer gasping as she grabs her face and covers her mouth in shock According to the case report, Rose was treated and released at a local hospital before he was taken to the Ross County Jail.

According to reporting from The Washington Post, Rose was released from the Ross County Jail on July 7.