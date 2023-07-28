Change Your name To “Subway” and Eat Free For Life

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nowadays, eating out costs more than it used to, but the folks at Subway have come up with an idea to get you to show them love and get free food simultaneously!

Here’s the deal. Subway is giving one person free subs FOR LIFE…if they legally change their first name to “Subway.”

If you have the guts to change your name, you can sign up at SubwayNameChange.com

beginning on August 1. So, to be clear, there’s always a stipulation, so know, the winner gets $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards if chosen as the winner. You’ll also get $750 to cover changing your name. So are you willing to change your first name for free food? Which of your favorite restaurants would you change your name for?