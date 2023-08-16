Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Columbus couple Jennifer Walton and Sean Walton got a loving shout-out from Beyoncé during the Atlanta stop of her Renaissance Tour. For them, that’s just one of the three major events they’re currently celebrating.

Jennifer Walton had her 39th birthday on August 10th. The couple will enjoy their 10th anniversary on September 1st. But what happened on Monday, August 14th in Atlanta may be the most memorable event of their 2023 summer.

Not only is the couple from Columbus, but they’re also pretty big deals in their respective fields. Jennifer owns a marketing and brand strategy firm called Sky Nile Consulting. Sean is a civil rights attorney and has represented multiple families who’ve experienced death as a result of police brutality.

During the closing moments of her performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Queen was floating through the air (suspended by cables), Beyoncé gave the Columbus couple a personalized and heartfelt shout-out. She noticed a sign that Jennifer was holding that read “Our 10th Wedding Anniversary Sean and Jennifer”, and the rest – as they say – is now history.

Jennifer posted the video to her Instagram, captioned with “BEYONCE!?”, followed with six mind-blown emojis!

With Jennifer Walton being a dedicated member of the Beyhive, and Sean Walton being a huge fan of Beyoncé’s husband – also known as rap goat Jay-Z, the night was surely one they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

Kudos and congrats to the beautiful Columbus couple!

