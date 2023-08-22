Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

New York Yankees captain and slugger Aaron Judge is following in the footsteps of former Yankee captain Derek Jeter and is joining Jordan Brand.

The five-time MLB All-Star, current holder of the American League single-season homerun record, and New York Yankees right fielder is now a member of Team Jordan.

The announcement was made official in a joint Instagram post from Judge and Jordan Brand with the caption, “All Rise for Air Judge. The captain of the New York Yankees, @thejudge44, continues to add titles to his name as a member of the Jordan Family.”

The post featured Judge in a series of photos rocking a chain and ring with the iconic Jumpman logo to let the world know where his allegiance lies.

In another photo not featured in the Instagram post, Judge channels his inner Michael Jordan by recreating MJ’s iconic six- rings photo with him flexing all his championship rings. Judge’s hand is still bare, but we all know that won’t be for too long because he will eventually capture a World Series title.

With Judge joining Jordan Brand, he joins the likes of featured athletes like Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and Satou Sabally.

Will Aaron Judge Get A Signature Sneaker?

The main question is, will Aaron Judge get his signature Jordan Brand sneaker like the former Yankee captain Derek Jeter? We are willing to bet that will be an emphatic yes. Outside of Anaheim Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani, Judge is one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball.

So it would make total sense for Jordan Brand to aggressively market the American League’s homerun king and give him a signature sneaker.

Congrats to Aaron Judge; we can’t wait to see what the first Aaron Judge sneaker looks like.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand / Aaron Judge

New York Yankees’ Slugger Aaron Judge Channels His Inner Michael Jordan In Jordan Brand Announcement was originally published on cassiuslife.com