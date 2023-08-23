Michael Jordan Texted Stephen A. Smith to Tell Him Who’s the GOAT Point Guard

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The GOAT debate continues but this time it surrounds the greatest point guard of all time and Michael Jordan, arguably the GOAT of basketball weighs in… allegedly.

The argument started when Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry declared in a podcast interview with Gilbert Arenas earlier this week that he was the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN doubled down, putting Curry over Magic Johnson in a tight call. Then to add fuel to the fire, Smith stated on First Take on Wednesday morning that Michael Jordan had sent him a text message declaring his side in the debate.

The broadcaster started the narrative by saying MJ texted him personally at 5:54 AM and then ended it saying 5:45 AM. So somewhere around the time Jordan messaged him to say:

“Good morning, sir. Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate.

“Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates. He’s a career 43% 3-point shooter. But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest.

“Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

The 146-word message was read live on-air, which Stephen A. claimed Jordan asked him to do so.

Nonetheless, some people on the internet don’t buy that Mike said it or texted Stephen A. at all.

However, Jordan does make a solid point. MJ and Johnson’s careers overlapped, also sharing the floor on the 1992 “Dream Team”. So he might be on to something. And if Michael Jeffrey Jordan said it, it’s valid, right?

Michael Jordan Texted Stephen A. Smith to Tell Him Who’s the GOAT Point Guard was originally published on wfnz.com