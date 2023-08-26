Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Justine Skye is a birthday baddie. And she knows it.

The 28-year-old celebrated her birthday all week, and she’s been looking fabulous while doing it. Justine’s most recent Instagram post is just one example.

Earlier this week, the “Collide” singer held a lavish star-studded soirée with the Revolve clothing brand. The party was held at a well-known Los Angeles hangout called the Nice Guy.

Several of Justine’s baddie friends were in attendance. Celebrities spotted include Lori Harvey, Normani, Yara Shahidi, Justine and Hailey Beiber, and Victoria Monet and more. During the event they were captured dancing, singing, and partying with the Virgo.

The attire for the Revolve party was sexy, sophisticated, and all-black. During the event, Justine wore a sparkle mesh mini dress. And her besties followed suit.

Justine shared a carousel of select pictures on Aug. 23. She recapped the flicks with appreciation, saying on Instagram, “last night was so beautiful. the room was filled with so much fun, laughter, and love. thank you @revolve for helping me celebrate my birthday early, i really appreciate it <3.”

Justine continued her birthday celebrations on Aug. 24, her actual birthday, with what appears to be a yacht day with friends. Instagram stories show Lori, Hailey, and Kendall Jenner completing the birthday crew.

This time, Justine is rocking an itty bitty bikini that we love. She shows off the suit – and her gorgeous body in it – on Instagram. Twirling, smiling, and glowing, Justine is body goals in the multicolored string bikini from Black-owned Kikithebrand.

Justine is known to soak up some sun, rock a bikini, and flaunt her natural melanated skin. So, today’s post is the perfect way to ring in another trip around the sun.

See Justine Skye’s bikini and join us in wishing her a “Happy Birthday!” Here’s to more string bikinis and birthdays to flaunt them on.

Justine Skye Rocks An Itty Bitty Bikini For Her 28th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com