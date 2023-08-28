According to NBC4i, nearly 100 people gathered Sunday at the Kroger store where a pregnant woman identified as Ta’kiya Young was shot and killed by Blendon Township police on Thursday.
Protesters said police did not have probable cause to shoot the 21-year-old woman.
Police said the incident started Thursday night when they got a call of a woman shoplifting at the store on Sunbury Road.
Once she got in her car, police allege that Young drove toward officers when one officer fired his gun. Officers and a “passing ER doctor” rendered aid to Young, who later died at St. Ann’s Hospital.
Click here for the full NBC4i, story
- Protest Held at Kroger Store Where Pregnant Woman Was Killed by Police
