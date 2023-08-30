Easton Town Center Shooting Leaves Teenager Dead

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A 15-year-old is dead and two 13-year-olds are in custody following a shooting at Easton Town Center Sunday night.

Ra’shawyn Carter, 15, was identified by Columbus police Sunday night after reports of a shootout were called to authorities. Carter was initially found near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Gramercy Street. He was pronounced dead moments later at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Two 13-year-old boys have since been arrested. One of them has been charged with murder.

From NBC 4:

Easton reopened for normal operations on Monday morning. A statement from the town center’s management thanked police officers who responded as well as its own security force. The statement went on to say Easton public safety officers are always monitoring the shopping center on foot and by car and bike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

