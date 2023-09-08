Magic 95.5 FM
Listen Live
Cbus

Why I-70/71 south of Downtown Columbus will close this weekend

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Interstate 70/71 south of Downtown will be closed this weekend, just in time for Ohio State’s first home football game.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure, scheduled from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, is part of the Downtown Ramp Up, a $1.4 billion project designed to improve safety and ease congestion.

Related Stories

The closure and detours are described as: “I-70 will close in both directions between State Route 315 and the I-70 east split. The suggested detours include I-670 eastbound to I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound, or I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-70 westbound.”

For the full NBC4i story click here

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close