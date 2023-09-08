Why I-70/71 south of Downtown Columbus will close this weekend

According to NBC4i, Interstate 70/71 south of Downtown will be closed this weekend, just in time for Ohio State’s first home football game.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure, scheduled from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, is part of the Downtown Ramp Up, a $1.4 billion project designed to improve safety and ease congestion.
The closure and detours are described as: “I-70 will close in both directions between State Route 315 and the I-70 east split. The suggested detours include I-670 eastbound to I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound, or I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-70 westbound.”
