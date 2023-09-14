Former Ohio State Quarterback Gets One Day In Jail For Cocaine

A former Ohio State quarterback has learned his fate after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine.
Art Schlichter, 63, has been given one year of probation after being arrested last year for possession of cocaine. According to NBC 4 Columbus, Schlichter was found unconscious with the drugs at a hotel in June 2022.
Schlicter must also spend one day in jail for the conviction, but this is hardly his first stint with being in a correctional facility. He spent time in prison for his role in a ticket scheme where he stole millions of dollars from his victims. He also spent ten years in prison prior to that for crimes related to illegal gambling.
Schlicter played quarterback for Ohio State from 1978 to 1981.
Information from NBC 4 Columbus was used in this report. To see their initial post, [click here].
