Someone called Akron police to report, a man was pointing a gun at houses which resulted in a 15 year old being shot by police.
Police recovered from the 15 year old what is being described as a replica gun. The teen’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, per officials. According to reports the 15 year old was shot on his lower arm.
According to the 15 year olds uncle that heard the shooting:
“He’s a good kid,” “I mean, he don’t do anything but go and hoop and walk to his granny’s house.”
The officer, identified only as a nine-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave as part of investigative protocol.
In a statement released Tuesday, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik called the incident a “tragic situation” and said the city will release bodycam footage in the next seven days, as is required by city law.
See video below
Akron Police Shoot A 15 Year Old Allegedly Carrying a Replica Gun was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
-
Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”