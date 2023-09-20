Sherri Shepherd Tests Positive for COVID-19, What It Means For Her Show

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Another COVID Curveball!

Actress and comedienne, Sherri Shepherd launched the second season of her daytime talk show, “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” Monday and she’s already gotten an unexpected, inconvenient twist.

Shepherd tested positive for COVID-19.

The show’s official Instagram account swiftly posted, “Unfortunately Sherri has tested positive for Covid. The show will return with new episodes as soon as possible. For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance.” Shepherd herself expressed her disappointment, saying, “I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week. As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter, and a real good time.”

Monday, Shepherd addressed the recent industry strikes, highlighting that her show “has never employed any WGA writers.” Her full quote states:

“This summer you all may have seen your favorite actors and Hollywood stars have been on the picket lines with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. There has been so much confusion about who can work and who can’t work. Well, I’m a SAG-AFTRA actress and I actually marched with some of my colleagues while in Los Angeles recently. That’s me with Viola Davis, Niecy Nash. But here’s the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The Sherri show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”

She emphasized her role in creating humor for her show, stating, “I write the jokes on my show and it is my ‘comedic take on the headlines.'”

“The Sherri Shepherd Show” took the place of “The Wendy Williams Show” and is filmed before a live studio audience in New York’s Chelsea Studios. It is produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and is anchored by Fox Television Stations along with stations belonging to Cox, Hearst, Sinclair, Nexstar, and others.

Read the Show’s full message below:

