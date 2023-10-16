Listen Live
When do we turn clocks back an hour in 2023?

Published on October 16, 2023

According to NBC4i, the time to fall back is upon us, with most of the country getting ready to return to standard time.

This year, the day to roll clocks back by an hour falls on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The official time for the change is 2 a.m.

Daylight saving time is supposed to more accurately reflect the actual daylight hours of the day. (In order to accomplish that, we spring forward an hour. This year, we did that on March 12.)

The practice has followed us since the early 1900s when it was introduced as a wartime measureduring World War I.

For the full NBC4i, story click here

 

