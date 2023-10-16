Listen Live
Cbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Wisconsin on NBC4

Published on October 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio State’s Oct. 28 game against the Wisconsin Badgers will be on NBC4 and has a kick-off time.

OSU-Wisconsin is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and will be broadcast on NBC4. This will be the second Buckeyes game on NBC4 this season after OSU’s enthralling 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

At least one more game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

For the full NBC4i story click here

 

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close