Ohio State announces kickoff time against Wisconsin on NBC4

According to NBC4i, Ohio State’s Oct. 28 game against the Wisconsin Badgers will be on NBC4 and has a kick-off time.
OSU-Wisconsin is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and will be broadcast on NBC4. This will be the second Buckeyes game on NBC4 this season after OSU’s enthralling 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 23.
At least one more game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.
For the full NBC4i story click here
