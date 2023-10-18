Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to grab all the candy they can! Don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year by incorporating a proper mask into your child’s costume and practicing social distancing. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time this year!

Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio below!

Thursday, October 26th

Bellefontaine: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Granville: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Heath: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Hebron: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Newark: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Thornville: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

West Liberty: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27th

Nelsonville: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29th

Ashville: 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31st

Baltimore: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m

Bexley: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Blendon Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Canal Winchester: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Dublin: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Galena: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Gahanna: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Genoa Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grandview Heights: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grove City: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Ostrander: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pickerington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Powell: 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Reynoldsburg: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sunbury: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Upper Arlington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Westerville: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Whitehall: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Worthington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

