A Strongsville teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is currently under investigation after being accused of writing an anti-Muslim message on the board. The event occurred during class.
Strongsville Superintendent Dr. Cameron M. Ryba apologized on behalf of the district and released a message to the Strongsville community. In part, the statement read, “Any written or spoken words that explicitly or implicitly offend another religion, race or ethnicity does not represent the values that we expect from any staff member of Strongsville City Schools.”
From FOX 8:
The district said it is working to ensure all students feel safe and accepted. Counselors will be available throughout the school day on Wednesday.
This comes as schools and colleges across the country have seen an uptick in antisemitic and anti-Palestinian incidents since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.
To read the entire report from FOX 8 CLICK HERE.
Strongsville Teacher Investigated For In Class Anti-Muslim Message was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
