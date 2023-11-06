Election Day: What You Need to Know

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Ohio gears up for its general election, voters play a pivotal role in determining the fate of various statewide and local issues this November. Alongside the high-stakes national and state elections, Ohioans have several matters on the ballots, including reproductive rights and marijuana legalization, as well as local races and issues. Please note that early voting has ended. Here’s a short guide to ensure you’re well-prepared before heading to the polls Tuesday, November 7th.

1. Check Your Registration: Before casting your ballot, it’s crucial to confirm your voter registration status. Ensure that your information is up to date to avoid any issues on Election Day. You can confirm your voter status here.

2. ID Requirements: Familiarize yourself with the identification requirements at your polling place. Ensure you have the necessary documents to cast your vote. Check Ohio ID requirements here.

3. View A Sample Ballot: Click here for an in-depth look at all the local races and issues on the ballot.

Statewide Issues

Issue 1: Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment: Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment related to abortion rights. This issue has garnered significant attention and debate.

Issue 2: Marijuana Legalization: The legalization of marijuana is another key issue on the statewide ballot. Voters will decide whether to approve this significant change in Ohio’s cannabis policy.

Mayoral Race in Columbus

Mayor Andrew Ginther is seeking re-election for a third term. He faces competition from Joe Motil, as well as several write-in candidates.

Columbus City Schools Levy

Columbus City Schools, Ohio’s largest school district, is seeking voter support for an approximately $100 million levy. Passage of this levy would entail an annual cost of about $270 for taxpayers for every $100,000 of taxable property value.

COTA is also offering FREE rides for the entirety of Election Day. The fee waiver applies to all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream, Mainstream On-Demand and COTA//Plus.

In this election, Ohioans have the chance to make their voices heard on a wide range of issues. Be sure to exercise your right to vote and have your say in shaping the future of your community and state.

Election Day: What You Need to Know was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com