Cool It Now: New Edition Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency

Arguably the world’s most enduring R&B band, New Edition, is heading to Las Vegas for a six-show residency. Like Usher, Prince, Bruno Mars and Adele, they’re looking to maximize their popularity by doing six shows at the Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater, starting Feb. 28.

The entire squad will assemble for the tour. Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill have now been together longer than any R&B band in their era. Only Toni Toni Toné and Boyz II Men (who Bivins discovered) were out before them, and that’s if we’re counting the recently reunited TTT as part of the conversation.

New Edition went on two arena tours in the last few years, but they say they’re doing this one to connect more personally with their dedicated fanbase.

“This is going to be more theatrical than our Legacy and Culture tours,” Bobby Brown told USA Today. “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close, and personal for our fans.”

Both civilian and celebrity fans swarmed their comments after the shows were announced.

Sisqo posted, “You deserve it, bros,” while LeToya Luckett posted dancing emojis. Several fans said a six-show residency was not enough, with one posting, “Why y’all playing you KNOW it’s gotta be MORE than just those few days!!! We need at least a month to come back several times and get our NE fix!”

New Edition has seen several lineup changes over the years, with Brown and Tresvant leaving at various times for solo careers and with Bell, Biv and DeVoe scoring their own hit with the ’90s classic “Poison.” But they’ve been touring on and off together for much of the past decade. In 2017, their BET biopic The New Edition Story was one of the most-watched miniseries in BET history, followed by another one on Bobby Brown.

The group started in Boston in the ’80s, ultimately releasing six studio albums. From “Candy Girl” to “Can You Stand the Rain,” New Edition combined hip-hop swagger with old-school dance moves and classic hits to continue their careers as more than just a nostalgia act.

They just performed for the Spinners induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, highlighting the showmanship that has kept them relevant. Devoe told USA Today there may be new music in time for the residency.

“Our audience got a chance to see growth, bond, brotherhood,” Bivins said. “Sometimes that’s bigger than any record because people come to look for separation. But I think we’ll give them the glue.”

Watch New Edition pay homage to the Spinners below:

