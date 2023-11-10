Big Ten prohibits Jim Harbaugh from coaching

According to NBC4i, Coach Jim Harbaugh will be prohibited from being present during Michigan’s remaining regular-season games, including when the Wolverines play Ohio State.
Michigan has been investigated over a former staff member scouting games in person, a violation of NCAA rules, though Harbaugh denied knowing about it. But on Friday, the Big Ten released details of its findings and announced that Michigan has been found in violation of the conference’s sportsmanship policy.
“As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
The second-ranked Wolverines play Saturday at No. 9 Penn State in one of the biggest college football games of the weekend.
