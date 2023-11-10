Listen Live
Interstate 670 East restricted after fatal shooting

Published on November 10, 2023

According to NBC4i,Authorities responded to the scene around 5 p.m., where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition, and has since been pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also lists the following ramps as closed: State Route 315 Southbound to I-670 Eastbound and SR-315 Northbound to I-670 Eastbound.

