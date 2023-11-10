One killed in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-670 East

According to NBC4i, One person is dead after what police are calling a road rage shooting on Interstate 670 East near the North Fourth Street exit on Friday.
Authorities responded to the scene around 5 p.m., where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition, and has since been pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said the incident appears to be a result of road rage, and the vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been located.
