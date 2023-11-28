A pair of teenagers have reportedly been charged for their roles in the Downtown Cleveland shooting that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, not long after the annual tree lighting ceremony at Public Square, chaos ensued as shots were fired into a crowd of teenagers. FOX 8 reports that a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are still recovering from those gunshots.
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a host of crimes, including carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.
From FOX 8:
Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, along with Deemer, applauded the swift police response. McCormack said he supports a call from his colleague Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin city patrols. However, he cautioned there was already a strong police presence in the area on Saturday.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
