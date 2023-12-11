Columbus Crew win third MLS Cup with 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC

According to NBC4i, the Columbus Crew are MLS champions after winning MLS Cup 2-1 over Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field in Downtown Columbus.
The Crew were able to get out to a quick 2-0 lead late in the first half after Cucho Hernandez scored a penalty kick and Yaw Yeboah scored a goal six minutes after that. The reigning champions LAFC got one back with 15 minutes to go but could not get the second goal and force extra time.
Columbus’ title win marks the third time they have won MLS Cup, joining the LA Galaxy and D.C. United as the only MLS clubs to win the title three times.
