Crew MLS Cup parade, celebration set

According to NBC4i, The Columbus community is getting set to come together and celebrate its latest championship team.

After Saturday’s 2-1 MLS Cup title win over the Los Angeles Football Club, the Columbus Crew will be celebrated by its city and fans this Tuesday with a free parade and celebration.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and North 3rd Street before marching west toward Lower.com Field.