Crew MLS Cup parade, celebration set

Published on December 11, 2023

Los Angeles Football Club v Columbus Crew - 2023 MLS Cup

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

According to NBC4i, The Columbus community is getting set to come together and celebrate its latest championship team.

After Saturday’s 2-1 MLS Cup title win over the Los Angeles Football Club, the Columbus Crew will be celebrated by its city and fans this Tuesday with a free parade and celebration.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and North 3rd Street before marching west toward Lower.com Field.

At the end of the parade, a championship rally will be held at Chase Plaza at the stadium. Players and coaches from the Crew will speak to fans at the rally.

