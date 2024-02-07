Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The first trailer for the A Quiet Place spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One, has arrived, and in it, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and her cat will be fighting for their lives in the early days of a hostile alien invasion.

In 2018’s A Quiet Place, the film’s writer-director John Krasinski, his wife, played by Emily Blunt, quietly survived the ongoing alien invasion where hostile aliens highly sensitive to sound continued to pick off humans who dared as much as sneeze.

In A Quiet Place Part II, the story of the survivors from the first film continues while brilliantly expanding the world and giving us some clues as to what happened when the invasion began while still leaving us in the dark and focusing on the family’s continued fight for survival.

Hear How The Invasion Began

In the spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One, we finally get to see when sh*t hit the fan, and those terrifying aliens went ham on the human race through the eyes of Lupita Nyong’o and her cat, which we are sure will have us screaming at the movie screen when this film arrives in theaters.

Returning from the second film is Hollywood veteran Djimon Honsou. When we met him in 2020’s A Quiet Place: Part II, he and many other lucky individuals survived peacefully on an island after learning the aliens can’t swim.

Unfortunately, that peace didn’t last long when those pesky space invaders found a way into their island sanctuary; we won’t spoil how that happened.

A Quiet Place: Day One looks like it will keep the energy from the first two films while expanding on the franchise’s exceptional lore that will continue when Krasinki’s A Quiet Place III arrives.

Step into the first trailer for the forthcoming prequel arriving June 28 below.

Lupita Nyong’o & Djimon Honsou Fight For Survival In First Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com