Diddy Hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorney To Represent Him In Rape & Trafficking Case

If I was a PR person and there was one piece of advice I could give high-profile celebrities embroiled in a public scandal it’s this: Y’all have got to stop hiring the same lawyers who famously represented the most despicable people in the world.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing a lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she was raped by the Bad Boy mogul in 2003 when she was 17. To represent him as the defendant in the suit, Diddy has hired attorney Bobbi Sternheim. If that name sounds familiar to you, it might be because Sternheim also represented Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for recruiting and transporting young girls so they could be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Setting aside the deplorable optics of a man accused of the rape of a minor hiring the same attorney who represented a sex trafficker who transported minors to be raped, the question a lot of people are using is—does Diddy even know how things ended for Maxwell?

To be fair, prosecutors wanted Maxwell to serve a minimum of 30 years behind bars and she only got 20. So, maybe Diddy figured that the decade Sternheim got shaved off of her client’s sentence made it worthwhile for him to her even though he might as well just hold up a huge sign that says: “I’m guilty AF!”

Seriously, the only way things could look worse for Diddy is if Sternheim also represented, say, a violent terrorist who also ended up with a lengthy prison sentence.

Oh sh*t, don’t tell me.

From Complex:

Sternheim is the former president of the New York Women’s Bar Association. She also defended Osama bin Laden’s aide Khaled al-Fawwaz in the 2015 trial for his role in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa that killed 224 people, according to the New York Post. al-Fawwaz was sentenced to life in prison.

*facepalm*

Meanwhile, the plaintiff in the suit, listed as Jane Doe, is being represented by Douglas H. Wigdor, the attorney who represented singer Cassie, who also sued Didy for alleged rape and abuse. That suit was settled just over 24 hours after the news of it broke, which also didn’t do much in the way of making Diddy look innocent.

As for the new lawsuit, here are a few details provided by Complex:

The lawsuit against Diddy, which was filed in December 2023, accuses him and two others, including Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre, of “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.” The victim was in 11th grade when she first met Pierre and “the third assailant” at a lounge in the Detroit area. The two allegedly convinced her to take a private plane to New Jersey before being driven to Diddy’s House Recording Studio in New York City. The suit claims she became inebriated “to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.” Diddy was 34 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

These allegations of horrific crimes are serious, and Diddy appears to be doing everything in his power to make sure the court of public opinion lands anywhere but on his side. It’s just not a good look. It’s a guilty look, in fact.

