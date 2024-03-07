Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

Two Ohio women face felony charges after being accused of taking a dead man to a bank to steal his money from the bank.

FOX 8 reports that the two women propped the deceased man up in the car, drove him to the bank, and withdrew $900 from his account. They then dropped him off at a local hospital.

The victim is 80-year-old Douglas Layman.

From FOX 8:

Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo are both facing charges of theft and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Ashtabula Prosecuting Attorney Cecilia Cooper.

“This is very unusual,” Cooper told the I-Team.

She said the two are alleged to have taken Layman’s body out of the home, propping him up in the front seat of a car, and then driving through a bank to withdraw around $900.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

The reason for Layman’s death is still unknown. Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo face charges of theft and gross abuse of a corpse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money was originally published on wzakcleveland.com