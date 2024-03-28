Listen Live
Did Usher witness Diddy's Bad Behavior? "I Went There To See The Lifestyle — And I Saw It."

Published on March 28, 2024

Usher

With everything going on with Diddy, the question is still lurking, what did Usher’s 13-year-old self, witness while in the presence of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs.

Usher’s 2016 interview with Howard Stern has resurfaced! He talks going to New York per the request of L.A. Reid and even though he didn’t reveal any juicy details, Usher did say “very curious things taking place” during his time residing with Diddy in New York City.

Usher also added, “I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it.” He continued: “I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild.”

