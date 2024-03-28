Did Usher witness Diddy’s Bad Behavior? “I Went There To See The Lifestyle — And I Saw It.”

With everything going on with Diddy, the question is still lurking, what did Usher’s 13-year-old self, witness while in the presence of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs.
Usher’s 2016 interview with Howard Stern has resurfaced! He talks going to New York per the request of L.A. Reid and even though he didn’t reveal any juicy details, Usher did say “very curious things taking place” during his time residing with Diddy in New York City.
Usher also added, “I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it.” He continued: “I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild.”
-
Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
-
Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]
-
Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022