GOP Lawmakers Take More Steps Toward Trying To Eliminate DEI Nationwide

Republican lawmakers are still working towards trying to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives nationwide.

According to Best Colleges, there are more than 30 proposed bills targeting DEI programs at state-funded institutions. The bills are aimed at defunding DEI offices and programs as well as removing diversity practices from the hiring process.

MORE: The Influence Racism Has On Public Opinion Toward DEI Programs

Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho and Utah have all signed anti-DEI bills into law.

Utah is the latest state to enact an anti-DEI bill, which is set to go into effect July 1, 2024.

This week, Kansas’ Democratic governor allowed an anti-DEI bill approved by their GOP-led lawmakers to become law without her signature.

According to AP, the law will prohibit state universities, community colleges and technical schools from requiring prospective students, potential employees or promotions to make statements on their views about diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Although Kelly allowed the bill to pass without her signature, she did say she had concerns over the bill.

“While I have concerns about this legislation, I don’t believe that the conduct targeted in this legislation occurs in our universities,” Kelly said.

A Republican-led legislature in Iowa this week also approved a budget bill that would restrict DEI programs and initiatives in higher education. According to AP, the bill expands on a year-old decision by the Iowa Board of Regents to eliminate DEI staff positions.

In March, Alabama lawmakers approved a bill that would prohibit universities, K-12 school systems and state agencies from sponsoring DEI programs, which the bill defines as any program, class, training, seminar, or other event where attendance is based on an individual’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation.

The bill also prohibits any university or agency from requiring “its students, employees, or contractors to attend or participate in any diversity, equity, and inclusion program or any training, orientation, or course work that advocates for or requires assent to a divisive concept.”

In January, Florida’s Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s 12 public universities, voted to ban the use of state or federal dollars for diversity programs or activities at the schools.

According to AP, the new law bans the use of taxpayer money to fund programs that promote “differential or preferential treatment of individuals, or classifies such individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

It prohibits professors and instructors from teaching theories that “systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

The law doesn’t stop there.

It also prohibits tax money from being used to fund “political or social activism.”

Click here to see a full list of DEI bills that have been introduced.

The post GOP Lawmakers Take More Steps Toward Trying To Eliminate DEI Nationwide appeared first on NewsOne.

