Donald Trump Moves Obama’s Portrait to Restricted Hallway Hidden From Visitors

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

In a break from long-standing White House tradition, President Donald Trump has ordered the relocation of portraits of former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush to a location far from public view.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The paintings, which have typically hung in the White House’s prominent entryway for visitors and dignitaries to see, are now placed at the top of the Grand Staircase. This stairway connects the State Floor to the Second Floor but is off-limits to the public, accessible only to members of the First Family, Secret Service, and select staff.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The move means that Obama’s portrait, once visible to thousands of guests each year, is now tucked away where official visitors won’t encounter it. The same is true for the portraits of the Bush father-son duo. Under protocol, portraits of recent presidents are displayed prominently near the mansion’s entrance—an arrangement meant to honor their service and provide a visual history of leadership.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This isn’t the first time Obama’s portrait has been shifted. Earlier this year, it was moved across the grand foyer to make room for Trump’s own portrait commemorating his survival of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The decision has stirred debate online. Critics on social media labeled the move “insecure,” accusing Trump of using his position to settle personal scores. “Trump has to be the most insecure president in US history,” one user wrote. Supporters, however, saw it differently. One commenter said, “Good, very good—where they belong, down the pecking order in history.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The relocation comes amid ongoing friction between Trump and Obama. Recently, Trump accused his predecessor of treason and claimed it was “time to go after people,” comments that prompted a rare statement from Obama’s post-presidential office calling the allegations “bizarre” and “a weak attempt at distraction.”

Related Article:

Related Article: Barack Obama Is In His ‘Make It Up To Michelle’ Era—And We’re Here For It

Trump’s attention to the White House’s look is well documented. He has personally overseen design choices, including the Rose Garden renovation, and even proposed building a new ballroom, offering $200 million of his own money for the project.

Whether seen as petty politics or personal preference, the portrait move adds another chapter to the long-running rivalry between the 44th and 47th presidents—and a notable break from presidential tradition.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump Moves Obama’s Portrait to Restricted Hallway Hidden From Visitors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com