New Lawsuit Against Temu Aims At MF DOOM Likeness Use

New Lawsuit Against Temu Aims At MF DOOM Unsanctioned Likeness Use

Gas Drawls LLC and the widow of MF DOOM, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, is accusing Temu of using the late rapper's image on its products.

Published on August 11, 2025

Doom Performs At The Forum In London

A new lawsuit filed on Monday (August 11) alleges that Whaleco Inc., the company behind low-cost digital retail business Temu, has taken the likeness of MF DOOM for usage across a variety of items. According to the 32-page filing, Gas Drawls, LLC, which was founded by the late rapper and his widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, is accusing Whaleco Inc. of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and misappropriation of likeness, among other claims.

MF DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, passed away in October 2020, and his widow has been leading the charge to secure her husband’s music and legacy for the estate’s benefit. As reported by Complex, Gas Drawls and Thompson highlighted that MF DOOM’s intellectual property has “been damaged by Temu’s knowing and systematic marketing and sale of counterfeit versions of the brand’s trademark of products bearing counterfeit and/or confusingly and/or virtually identical trademarks.”

The lawsuit aims at Temu to award all related damages, cover legal costs and attorneys’ fees, officially banning Temu from continuing the sale of products, and the immediate recall and removal of the products from its online store.

According to our research, Whaleco has yet to respond to the filing.

Photo: Getty

New Lawsuit Against Temu Aims At MF DOOM Unsanctioned Likeness Use  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

