Sharon Chuter, Uoma Beauty Founder & Activist, Dies At 38

Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry

The founder of Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change died at 38.

Published on August 23, 2025

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2022 – Arrivals
Source: Kate Green / Getty

The beauty world has lost one of its boldest voices. Sharon Chuter, founder of Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change, has died at 38.

Born in Nigeria, Chuter carved her path through the beauty world’s biggest boardrooms, working with L’Oréal and LVMH before striking out on her own. In 2019, she launched Uoma Beauty with a debut foundation line offering 51 shades, setting a new standard for inclusivity in beauty.

Sharon was a fierce voice for Black beauty. She took every opportunity to tell the world that makeup is about identity as much as color and expression.

Sharon Chuter’s Impact Was More Than Makeup

Sharon’s work went far beyond products. In 2020, she created Pull Up for Change and the viral #PullUpOrShutUp campaign, challenging companies to reveal how many Black employees they had in leadership. The campaign forced major brands like MAC, Glossier, and e.l.f. to show their receipts, sparking a new wave of corporate accountability.

She later launched Make It BLACK, pushing dictionaries to redefine the word and partnering with top beauty brands to repackage bestsellers in black packaging, with profits funneled to support Black-owned businesses.

Though Chuter stepped down as Uoma’s CEO in 2023 to prioritize her health, she remained a shareholder and mentor. Her last Instagram post in May showed her still onstage, doing what she did best: inspiring others.

Sharon Chuter leaves behind a legacy that cannot be overlooked. She proved that Black women belong not just in campaigns, but in leadership and ownership. She turned beauty into activism and reminded us all that representation without resources is not enough.

The beauty mogul reportedly died on August 14.

Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

