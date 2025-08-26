A Shocking Street Scene Lands Lil Nas X in Major Legal Trouble

Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Rapper Lil Nas X has entered a not guilty plea to four felony charges after his recent arrest in Los Angeles. Authorities say the charges include three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

The arrest followed reports of him walking nude in public. After spending three days behind bars, Lil Nas X was released on $75,000 bail. He later took to Instagram, telling fans he’s doing okay.

If convicted, the Grammy-winning artist could face up to five years in prison. His next court date is set for September 15.