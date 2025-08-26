A Shocking Street Scene Lands Lil Nas X in Major Legal Trouble
Rapper Lil Nas X has entered a not guilty plea to four felony charges after his recent arrest in Los Angeles. Authorities say the charges include three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.
The arrest followed reports of him walking nude in public. After spending three days behind bars, Lil Nas X was released on $75,000 bail. He later took to Instagram, telling fans he’s doing okay.
If convicted, the Grammy-winning artist could face up to five years in prison. His next court date is set for September 15.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.