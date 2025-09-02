Listen Live
Entertainment

Gospel’s Biggest Night is Here! Don’t Miss the 40th Stellar Awards

Gospel shine bright this weekend! The 40th Stellar Awards are bringing faith, music, and celebration—hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans!

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room
Gabe Ginsberg
40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees Dinner, Award Ceremony & Gala
Jason Kempin
40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees Dinner, Award Ceremony & Gala
Jason Kempin
30th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Earl Gibson III

This weekend marks the televised premiere of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, a major night honoring gospel music’s best voices and performances. The ceremony was taped live on August 16, 2025, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees Dinner, Award Ceremony & Gala
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Robyn Simone had the honor of being on the scene at the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, celebrating the very best in gospel music and culture. While the night was filled with powerful performances and unforgettable moments, she caught up with The Group Fire, whose energy and passion continue to make waves in the industry.

Robyn also spoke with Jovonta Patton, a powerhouse artist known for blending authenticity with worship in a way that deeply resonates with listeners.

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

And rounding out the conversations was Rudy Currence, whose soulful artistry and message always bring a fresh perspective to gospel music.

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty
GRIFF
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Erica Campbell
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Griff from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell—the morning show, co-hosted by Erica and Griff, claimed the award for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Cece and Bebe Winans at the 2025 Stellar Awards, provided by the Stellar Awards
Source: Central City Productions / Stellar Awards

The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is set to air this Saturday, August 30th at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on the Stellar Network, and again this Sunday, August 31st at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on BET. Hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans, the show marks 40 years of honoring the very best in Gospel music.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

15 Items
Movies

Denzel Washington’s Most Underrated Movie Roles

10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close