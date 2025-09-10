Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.
Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.
According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.
Other footage shows a large crowd scattering. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Another video shows a man being detained who reportedly shot Charlie kirk.
Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event was originally published on wibc.com
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Contact Us
-
Jill Scott Wants A "Diamond Chip D***!"
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor
-
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio
-
Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.