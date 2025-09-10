Listen Live
Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

Published on September 10, 2025

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.

Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.

According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO HERE

Other footage shows a large crowd scattering. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Another video shows a man being detained who reportedly shot Charlie kirk.

https://x.com/justin_hicken/status/1965848958464569704

